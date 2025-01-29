Sign up
Photo 439
Tea Garden
The Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco, California, is a popular feature of Golden Gate Park, originally built as part of a sprawling World's Fair, the California Midwinter International Exposition of 1894.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Christine Sztukow...
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
photography is an act of love
Beverley
ace
Very pretty… beautiful
January 29th, 2025
