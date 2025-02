54.7 miles to Santa Barbara Island

Life with my boat

The smallest of the Channel Islands is deceptive. From a distance, this one-square-mile island may look a bit barren. Upon closer examination, the island offers more than one would expect-an island of resting elephant seals, blooming yellow flowers, tumbling Scripps's murrelet chicks, and rich cultural history. Santa Barbara Island is the center of a chain of jewels, a crossroads for people and animals.

Santa Barbara Island is 38 miles from the closest point on the mainland.