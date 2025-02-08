Previous
Catalina Island-We sailed here 33 years ago
Catalina Island-We sailed here 33 years ago

The Catalina Casino is an entertainment facility in Avalon on Santa Catalina Island, off the coast of Los Angeles in California, US. It is the largest building on the island and the most visible landmark in Avalon Bay when approaching the island from the mainland.
The large building contains a movie theater, ballroom, and formerly an island art and history museum. The Catalina Casino gets its name from the Spanish term casino, meaning a "gathering place" or establishment used for social interactions and sometimes shows and dances. Contrary to the common English usage of the word casino, this has never been a facility for gambling.
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and scene, beautiful building and light.
February 8th, 2025  
