Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 450
How memories are made
For my son's 18th birthday we brought his friend from washington for a 2 week sailing trip. My son is in the dingy and his friend is in the kayak, and of course that's my boat. We are moored in Two harbors on Catalina Island. Life with my boat
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1729
photos
129
followers
119
following
123% complete
View this month »
443
444
445
446
447
448
449
450
Latest from all albums
448
157
158
449
430
159
431
450
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Memories
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
my boat
Diana
ace
What a fabulous capture of these great memories. I share your sailing passion but we never had our own boat.
February 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close