How memories are made by 365projectorgchristine
How memories are made

For my son's 18th birthday we brought his friend from washington for a 2 week sailing trip. My son is in the dingy and his friend is in the kayak, and of course that's my boat. We are moored in Two harbors on Catalina Island. Life with my boat
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Diana ace
What a fabulous capture of these great memories. I share your sailing passion but we never had our own boat.
February 9th, 2025  
