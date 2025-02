Sale of his boat - he still has his car

When I met Tom he had his boat listed for sale as he wanted to buy a 42 ft Beneteau (The Beneateau First 42, marketed in the United States as the Beneteau R/C 42, is a French sailboat that was designed by Germán Frers as a racer-cruiser and first built in 1981. The design was derived from a Two Ton class racing boat, Gitana VII.) It sold a little over a year after we had been dating.