Photo 460
A boat at rest
Someone from the newspaper took this photo and gave it to the marina. The marina then gave it to me because the name Stormy stood out.
19th February 2025
19th Feb 25
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1759
photos
133
followers
128
following
126% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Memories
Tags
my boat
Aleksandra
ace
Great shot! Beautiful reflections, excellently composed 👌✨
February 19th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Love the reflections.
February 19th, 2025
