Previous
Photo 461
Welcome home
Dock life was so fun! you never knew what the day would bring. As I came home from work one day this scene was here to greet me. LOL
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
my boat
LTaylor
ace
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AJ3srdHraPU
:)
February 20th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
@365projectltaylor
Thank you for this link I LOVE IT
February 20th, 2025
