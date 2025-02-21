Previous
Hang on, Sloopy Sloopy, hang on by 365projectorgchristine
Hang on, Sloopy Sloopy, hang on

Skiing out at Catalina island. I learned to ski when I was 9 years old and while skiing I would sing Hang on, Sloopy Sloopy, hang on. This time after not skiing for 20+ years I said Oh please God let me get up.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
