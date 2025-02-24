Sign up
Photo 465
Grandpa - Can I drive?
She would always say I want to go faster grandpa---
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
4
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
my boat
Beverley
ace
Wonderful experience for the new skippers… beautiful photos fabulous collage
February 24th, 2025
Fisher Family
A beautiful set of shots arranged in a super collage - fav! Reminds me of my older grandaughter, happy to tackle anything.
Ian
February 24th, 2025
Barb
ace
Nice triptych showing the passage of time in your granddaughter's life!
February 24th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cute looking collage.
February 24th, 2025
Ian