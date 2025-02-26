Sign up
Photo 467
Grandpa! come look
When our grandson Eli was 5 he spent 11 days with us, Grandma and Grandpa, cruising around Santa Cruz Island.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
127% complete
Memories
Tags
my boat
LTaylor
ace
Cool and it all comes back
February 26th, 2025
Barb
ace
What a wonderful memory!
February 26th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
A lovely memento.
February 26th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful keepsake photo
February 26th, 2025
