Community at sea by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 472

Community at sea

"Strong communities are born out of individuals being their best selves"
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
129% complete

Photo Details

Barb ace
Lovely!
March 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a gorgeous bay and beautiful yachts!
March 3rd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is lovely.
March 3rd, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
What a lovely scene
March 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful such a lovely bay, very wise words. Have you sold your boat…
March 3rd, 2025  
