Pitch Black Inside

So fun going all the way into Painted Cave. It is totally black and you can hear the sea lions roar and feel them jump and splash.



"Painted Cave gets its name from the colorful rocks, lichens, and algae lining the cave walls, creating a natural, multihued fresco. One of the largest sea caves in the world, it stretches 1,227 feet inland, the length of more than four football fields."