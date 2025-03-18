Previous
Out for a test drive-Known as a sea trial
Out for a test drive-Known as a sea trial

Buyer, Broker and my husband took Stormy out yesterday for the sea trial. She preformed beautifully. The sale is to close on Friday the buyer stills needs the inspection to be done.
18th March 2025

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and I like the reflections.
March 18th, 2025  
