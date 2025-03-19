Previous
Coming home by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 488

Coming home

It was nice seeing my boat coming through the breakwater
Ventura Harbor
The District is the owner/operator of the Ventura Harbor. The Harbor is a 274-acre multiple-use recreational and commercial fishing small craft harbor. Other than a 2.74-acre site owned by the Department of Interior, National Park Service, the District is the sole landowner within the Harbor. The District’s current property holdings include approximately 152 acres of land and 122 acres of water area. The voters of the District approved a general obligation bond issue of $4,750,000 on February 13, 1962, to be used for the construction of the Harbor. Construction was completed and the Harbor commenced operations on June 16, 1963.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact