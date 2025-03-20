Previous
Buyer decides by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 489

Buyer decides

"Boats don't pass or fail a survey; the buyer determines if the boat is acceptable or not"
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Christine Sztukow...

Diana
A wonderful collage filled with your memories.
March 20th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
Great looking collage.
March 20th, 2025  
