Good-bye my island by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 490

Good-bye my island

This is the last photo taken by me of the island, as I said thank-you and good-bye
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine

Paul J ace
I like the way the fog is hovering over the island. Nice shot.
March 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely foggy capture, it must have been a sad goodbye.
March 21st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Nice looking atmospheric shot and yes, it must have been sad to say goodbye.
March 21st, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Nice shot.
March 21st, 2025  
