Previous
Photo 490
Good-bye my island
This is the last photo taken by me of the island, as I said thank-you and good-bye
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
4
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1850
photos
136
followers
132
following
134% complete
483
484
485
486
487
488
489
490
469
488
489
470
198
199
471
490
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
1st August 2024 6:45am
Privacy
Public
Tags
my boat
Paul J
ace
I like the way the fog is hovering over the island. Nice shot.
March 21st, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely foggy capture, it must have been a sad goodbye.
March 21st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Nice looking atmospheric shot and yes, it must have been sad to say goodbye.
March 21st, 2025
Martyn Drage
ace
Nice shot.
March 21st, 2025
