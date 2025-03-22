Sign up
Photo 491
Reflection
"Reflecting on where I came from helps me to appreciate and balance what I have now." - Meghan Markle
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Islandgirl
ace
Gorgeous, I love the blue reflections!
March 22nd, 2025
