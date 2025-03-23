Previous
The end by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 492

The end

Thank you for sharing in my 30+ years of memories with my much-loved boat.
Christine Sztukow...

Paul J ace
It was great to see all of your boating photos. If we lived close to big water I would have had a sailboat as well.
March 23rd, 2025  
