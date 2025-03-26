Previous
Family friend by 365projectorgchristine
Family friend

When I was young you could buy a monkey in the pet store. My father brought this monkey, we name Charlie home. I know it's very controversial but because of that experience I learned to love and respect them for the amazing animals they are.
"The capuchin monkeys are New World monkeys of the subfamily Cebinae. They are readily identified as the "organ grinder" monkey, and have been used in many movies and television shows. The range of capuchin monkeys includes some tropical forests in Central America and South America as far south as northern Argentina. In Central America, where they are called white-faced monkeys ("carablanca"), they usually occupy the wet lowland forests on the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica and Panama and deciduous dry forest on the Pacific coast."
Beverley ace
Wow… amazing to spend lots of time with a lovely cheeky monkey.
March 26th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh how cute!
March 26th, 2025  
