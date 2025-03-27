Sign up
Previous
Photo 496
My husband's pet monkey
"Squirrel monkeys are considered to be one of the cleverest monkeys due to having a large brain compared to the size of their body."
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1868
photos
139
followers
134
following
135% complete
489
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
494
203
204
495
476
496
477
205
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Memories
Camera
HP pstc8100
Taken
24th September 2013 12:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
animals we love
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool.
March 27th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
Cute.
March 27th, 2025
