30 million light years away

For this week I'm planning to post my brothers universe photo's something he is so passionate about. I am hoping you'll enjoy them as I do.

"NGC 4631 is a barred spiral galaxy in the constellation Canes Venatici about 30 million light years away from Earth. It was discovered on 20 March 1787 by German-British astronomer William Herschel. This galaxy's slightly distorted wedge shape gives it the appearance of a herring or a whale, hence its nickname."