Can You See it Through a Telescope?

"Yes, the Dumbbell Nebula is bright enough (visual magnitude 7.5) to observe it through your telescope eyepiece or a pair of binoculars. Those that observe the object from a dark sky location away from city light pollution will have a better"

"The Dumbbell Nebula is a planetary nebula in the constellation Vulpecula, at a distance of about 1360 light-years. It was the first such nebula to be discovered, by Charles Messier in 1764."