We are part of something bigger

For this week I'm planning to post my brothers universe photo's something he is so passionate about. I am hoping you'll enjoy them as I do.

"Messier 13 was discovered by Edmond Halley in 1714, and cataloged by Charles Messier on June 1, 1764, into his list of objects not to mistake for comets; Messier's list, including Messier 13, eventually became known as the Messier catalog

About 145 light-years in diameter, M13 is composed of several hundred thousand stars, with estimates varying from around 300,000 to over half a million. The brightest star in the cluster is a red giant, the variable star V11, also known as V1554 Herculis, with an apparent visual magnitude of 11.95. M13 is 22,200 to 25,000 light-years away from Earth,and the globular cluster is one of over one hundred that orbit the center of the Milky Way"