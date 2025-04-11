Previous
We are part of something bigger by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 511

We are part of something bigger

For this week I'm planning to post my brothers universe photo's something he is so passionate about. I am hoping you'll enjoy them as I do.
"Messier 13 was discovered by Edmond Halley in 1714, and cataloged by Charles Messier on June 1, 1764, into his list of objects not to mistake for comets; Messier's list, including Messier 13, eventually became known as the Messier catalog
About 145 light-years in diameter, M13 is composed of several hundred thousand stars, with estimates varying from around 300,000 to over half a million. The brightest star in the cluster is a red giant, the variable star V11, also known as V1554 Herculis, with an apparent visual magnitude of 11.95. M13 is 22,200 to 25,000 light-years away from Earth,and the globular cluster is one of over one hundred that orbit the center of the Milky Way"
11th April 2025

