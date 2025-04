It's part of us as we all share this universe

For this week I'm planning to post my brothers universe photo's something he is so passionate about. I am hoping you'll enjoy them as I do.

"The Orion Nebula is a diffuse nebula in the Milky Way situated south of Orion's Belt in the constellation of Orion, and is known as the middle "star" in the "sword" of Orion. It is one of the brightest nebulae and is visible to the naked eye in the night sky with an apparent magnitude of 4.0"