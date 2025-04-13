Previous
My Brother and his telescope (He made it)

Thank you for allowing me to share a week of his photo's of our universe
bkb in the city ace
Very cool
April 13th, 2025  
Dave ace
Pretty neat
April 13th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Neat!
April 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
How wonderful!
April 13th, 2025  
