Previous
Photo 513
My Brother and his telescope (He made it)
Thank you for allowing me to share a week of his photo's of our universe
13th April 2025
13th Apr 25
4
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1919
photos
143
followers
138
following
140% complete
View this month »
506
507
508
509
510
511
512
513
Latest from all albums
492
511
493
512
221
222
513
494
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Memories
Camera
Canon PowerShot A1200
Taken
19th August 2017 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky memories
bkb in the city
ace
Very cool
April 13th, 2025
Dave
ace
Pretty neat
April 13th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat!
April 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
How wonderful!
April 13th, 2025
