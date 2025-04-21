Sign up
Photo 521
Each day is a gift of beauty
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
1
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1942
photos
144
followers
141
following
142% complete
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
500
519
228
501
520
229
502
521
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
17th April 2025 6:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky memories
Barb
ace
Yes, indeed! Love seeing birds flying in that beautiful sky!
April 21st, 2025
