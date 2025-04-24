Previous
Jupiter and Saturn - 2020 by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 524

Jupiter and Saturn - 2020

One of my first night photo's
"The year 2020 ended with a special astronomical event: the closest great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn in 397 years."
24th April 2025

Photo Details

Paul J ace
A wonderful shot!
April 24th, 2025  
