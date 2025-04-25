Previous
The starry night sky echoed across my thoughts by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 525

The starry night sky echoed across my thoughts

25th April 2025 25th Apr 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
143% complete

Diana ace
Beautiful sky and capture.
April 25th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
The heavens are declaring the glory of God- is so true!
April 25th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Ooh, nice.
April 25th, 2025  
