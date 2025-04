Sundog

This is a photo my brother took while waiting for the night sky

A sundog, also known as a parhelion or a mock sun, is a bright, colorful spot of light that appears on either side of the sun in the sky. They are caused by the refraction of sunlight through hexagonal ice crystals in the atmosphere, typically found in cirrus clouds. These ice crystals act like prisms, bending the sunlight and causing it to appear as a bright spot.