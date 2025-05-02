Previous
Can a dag be friends with a rabbit? by 365projectorgchristine
Can a dag be friends with a rabbit?

My husbands family had lots of different pets, and these two were friends - I found that unbelievable but here they are for real no editing.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool.
May 2nd, 2025  
Diana ace
How sweet they look together.
May 2nd, 2025  
