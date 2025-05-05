Previous
Must be how I found my way home LOL by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 535

Must be how I found my way home LOL

"What does it mean if you see a praying mantis?
Some believe it can help lost children find their way home, or that it can be a predictor of future events"
5th May 2025

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Oh, so interesting. Great shot.
May 5th, 2025  
