Previous
Photo 535
Must be how I found my way home LOL
"What does it mean if you see a praying mantis?
Some believe it can help lost children find their way home, or that it can be a predictor of future events"
5th May 2025
5th May 25
1
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1985
photos
145
followers
142
following
146% complete
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
16th August 2024 3:12pm
Tags
animals we love
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Oh, so interesting. Great shot.
May 5th, 2025
