Previous
Photo 536
"Lizards alway tail the truth"
A fun fact about lizards is that many species can drop their tail as a self-defense mechanism, and then it can grow back later. This is a fascinating adaptation that helps them escape predators!
6th May 2025
6th May 25
0
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
1987
photos
144
followers
141
following
146% complete
529
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
Views
0
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
18th March 2021 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals we love
,
nomowmay-25
