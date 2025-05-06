Previous
"Lizards alway tail the truth" by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 536

A fun fact about lizards is that many species can drop their tail as a self-defense mechanism, and then it can grow back later. This is a fascinating adaptation that helps them escape predators!
6th May 2025

