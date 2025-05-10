Sign up
Photo 540
Please let me in I see dinner over there
"Lizards that are known to eat spiders:
Lizards have adaptations that allow them to hunt and consume spiders, even venomous ones like black widows. They are immune to the venom and can safely eat the spiders."
10th May 2025
10th May 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2005
photos
145
followers
142
following
animals we love
