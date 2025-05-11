Previous
"We honor her by living the values she instilled in us." by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 541

"We honor her by living the values she instilled in us."

Happy Mothers Day

I took a photo of a beautiful tree and as I closely looked it over I saw a heart. I cropped it and added my children when they were young.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
148% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful!
May 11th, 2025  
Dave ace
Beautiful edit
May 11th, 2025  
Diana ace
Magical!
May 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact