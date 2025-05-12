Sign up
Photo 542
A flying woodpecker
Are Woodpeckers Bad for Trees?
Woodpeckers provide great service to gardeners and property owners by voraciously seeking and eating insects harmful to trees like boring insect species and bark lice.
12th May 2025
12th May 25
0
0
