Photo 543
Photo 543
I'm just thinking
"Thinking: the talking of the soul with itself."
13th May 2025
13th May 25
2
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
animals we love
Aimee Ann
Great shot!
May 13th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this lovely critter.
May 13th, 2025
