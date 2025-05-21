Previous
Family Time by 365projectorgchristine
Family Time

Every afternoon at 4:00 we sit with our stray cats love them and of course feed them. So much love
Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful captures of your happy cats… and happy you.
May 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
May 21st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute collage. Love it.
May 21st, 2025  
Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Awww! ❤️🐾
May 21st, 2025  
Diana ace
How special, beautiful shots. 😻
May 21st, 2025  
Dave ace
Wonderful collage
May 21st, 2025  
