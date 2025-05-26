Previous
Remain steadfast by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 556

Remain steadfast

26th May 2025 26th May 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
152% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joyce Ann 🐶 ace
Lovely!
May 26th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cute little flower.
May 26th, 2025  
Barb ace
A beautiful example of perseverance!
May 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact