Eye to eye

Guara Nago, Baja Mexico
One of my most unbelievable experience.
I could not believe I was petting a whale but then a couple of days later I could not believe the whales wanted to be touched by me. I hope this will be my mansion when I'm in heaven
Jo ace
Amazing experience
May 29th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Waw ! what an experience and a lovely shot ! ! fav
May 29th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wow, very cool.
May 29th, 2025  
