Spirit of contentment by 365projectorgchristine
Spirit of contentment

"I will embrace my current season of life and live with a spirit of contentment"
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Christine Sztukow...

@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Beverley ace
Gorgeous happy & so content…
May 30th, 2025  
Brooke Lindsay
He looks just like the cat that adopted my MIL!
May 30th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Such a sweet shot and I love the lighting.
May 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
That sure is one happy kitty!
May 30th, 2025  
Babs ace
So relaxed and content
May 30th, 2025  
