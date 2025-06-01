Previous
They expericed it all and kept their promise by 365projectorgchristine
They expericed it all and kept their promise

I, take you, to be my lawfully wedded (wife/husband), to have and to hold from this day forward, for better or for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish; from this day forward until death do us part.
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

John Falconer
Lovely.
June 1st, 2025  
Barb
Delightful!
June 1st, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn)
So lovely.
June 1st, 2025  
