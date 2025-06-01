Sign up
Previous
Photo 562
They expericed it all and kept their promise
I, take you, to be my lawfully wedded (wife/husband), to have and to hold from this day forward, for better or for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish; from this day forward until death do us part.
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
3
0
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2075
photos
148
followers
147
following
153% complete
View this month »
Tags
family memories
John Falconer
ace
Lovely.
June 1st, 2025
Barb
ace
Delightful!
June 1st, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So lovely.
June 1st, 2025
