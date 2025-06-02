Sign up
Previous
Photo 563
I am a lineman for the county
My Grandfather was a lineman, he started when he was 19 years old and he retired with the phone company in 1965. He would never imaged telephones pole being carried by helicopters. He also installed Lucille Ball's first telephone. Fun memories
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
2
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Tags
family memories
Mags
ace
Great capture and even better narrative. =)
June 2nd, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Cool shot and I liked your narrative.
June 2nd, 2025
