Previous
I am a lineman for the county by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 563

I am a lineman for the county

My Grandfather was a lineman, he started when he was 19 years old and he retired with the phone company in 1965. He would never imaged telephones pole being carried by helicopters. He also installed Lucille Ball's first telephone. Fun memories
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
154% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Great capture and even better narrative. =)
June 2nd, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Cool shot and I liked your narrative.
June 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact