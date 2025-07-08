Previous
We are all nuts by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 588

We are all nuts

Found this in an auto shop-I had to play with it
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
161% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Nice playing. I have a fridge magnet that says 'My family tree is full of nuts'
July 8th, 2025  
Beverley ace
So brilliant.
July 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact