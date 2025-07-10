Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 590
Finding joy in the small things
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2163
photos
146
followers
147
following
161% complete
View this month »
583
584
585
586
587
588
589
590
Latest from all albums
569
588
299
570
589
300
590
571
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd June 2025 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower memories
vaidas
ace
It's amazing what you can see when you pay attention to small details.
July 10th, 2025
Jo
ace
Lovely POV
July 10th, 2025
Mags
ace
Lovely capture and super POV!
July 10th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close