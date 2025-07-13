Sign up
Photo 593
Let your heart soar
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
2
3
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
2173
photos
146
followers
148
following
162% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
16th June 2025 8:53am
Tags
bird memories
Diana
ace
Wonderful image and title, I love the bird in the clouds.
July 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Awesome capture!
July 13th, 2025
