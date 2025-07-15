Sign up
Photo 595
"The still waters of a lake reflect the beauty around it"
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Memories
iPhone 14 Plus
8th July 2025 11:15am
vacation home county
Corinne C
ace
A delightedly framed selfie!
July 15th, 2025
Paula Fontanini
ace
What a great shot and one-of-a-kind. So full of interesting elements!
July 15th, 2025
