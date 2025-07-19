Previous
A gift to us by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 599

A gift to us

Sandstone from the rock/mineral museum in Houghton, MI
"How they form: These formations are sculpted by natural forces like wind, water, ice, and gravity over long periods."
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
How very beautiful…
July 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
It's amazing natural art!
July 19th, 2025  
Babs ace
So beautiful, I love sandstone
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact