Previous
Photo 599
A gift to us
Sandstone from the rock/mineral museum in Houghton, MI
"How they form: These formations are sculpted by natural forces like wind, water, ice, and gravity over long periods."
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
3
1
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I'd like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
Views
7
7
Comments
3
3
Fav's
1
1
Album
Memories
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
22nd May 2018 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower memories
Beverley
ace
How very beautiful…
July 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
It's amazing natural art!
July 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
So beautiful, I love sandstone
July 19th, 2025
