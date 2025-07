Triassic period, approximately 242 million years ago

Keichousaurus is a genus of small, extinct marine reptiles belonging to the pachypleurosaur clade, which were closely related to nothosaurs and plesiosaurs. They lived during the Triassic period, approximately 242 million years ago. These reptiles are known for their small size, long necks, and pointed heads with sharp teeth.