The A. E. Seaman Mineral Museum in Houghton, MI.

Dioptase:

The Tantara Mine is a well-known source of high-quality dioptase specimens, characterized by their intense emerald-green color and gemmy, lustrous crystals.

Calcite:

Calcite is frequently found alongside dioptase at the Tantara Mine, sometimes as small deposits or as a matrix on which the dioptase crystals grow. The calcite can be white, clear, or even pinkish, depending on impurities or trace minerals.