Previous
"She is more precious than rubies" by 365projectorgchristine
Photo 609

"She is more precious than rubies"

The A.E. Seaman Mineral Museum
A woman of noble character is extremely valuable and rare, far surpassing the worth of even the most precious gemstones like rubies.
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Christine Sztukow...

ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year, and I’d like to say thank you to Fisher Family, bkb in the city, and...
166% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Gorgeous stones in the rough and the cut.
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact