Photo 609
"She is more precious than rubies"
The A.E. Seaman Mineral Museum
A woman of noble character is extremely valuable and rare, far surpassing the worth of even the most precious gemstones like rubies.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
Christine Sztukow...
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Update August 19, 2024 I am now starting my 3rd year
Photo Details
Tags
flower memories
Mags
ace
Gorgeous stones in the rough and the cut.
July 29th, 2025
